Champlin Park senior guard Tyler Wagner commits to Austin Peay for college basketball

A three-star prospect, Wagner also had Division I offers from North Dakota, Bryant, Canisius, High Point and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 6:30PM
Champlin Park's Tyler Wagner. (SgVisualz/SgVisualz)

The first boys basketball player in Minnesota’s Class 4A to score 60 points in a game has found a college basketball home.

Champlin Park senior Tyler Wagner announced his commitment Wednesday night to play for Austin Peay, a Division I program in Clarksville, Tenn.

The 6-6 guard and All-Minnesota selection averaged 27.7 points this season for the 23-5 Rebels, who lost to Maple Grove 90-81 in the Class 4A, Section 5 championship.

Wagner, who transferred to Champlin Park from Totino-Grace, had 11 games with 30 points or more this season, including his record-setting 60-point performance Feb. 5 against Blaine.

In Minnesota’s Class of 2025, Wagner ranks sixth according to 247Sports.com. A three-star prospect, his other Division I offers included North Dakota, Bryant, Canisius, High Point and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The state’s top three seniors have already signed to play college basketball next season: Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tommy Ahneman (Notre Dame), Alexandria’s Chase Thompson (Clemson) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Jalen Wilson (Northern Iowa).

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

