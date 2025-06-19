Just 14, he already has a scholarship offer from Fleck

College football coaches recruiting middle schoolers is a rare occurrence, but defensive lineman Jayden Bates of Eden Prairie seems like a rare prospect. The 14-year-old incoming high school freshman was the talk of P.J. Fleck’s Gophers football elite camp this week.
Bates used his athleticism, skill and size beyond his years to stand out among the big boys — and picked up a scholarship offer from Fleck and the Gophers.
“It feels good that someone on coach Fleck’s level acknowledged what he was doing,” Bates’ father, Titus, told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “It doesn’t get bigger than that right now.”
The 6-4, 210-pound Bates fared well against older prospects Monday in front of Fleck and his Gophers assistants, including defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter.
That led to Bates becoming the first Class of 2029 player to be offered a scholarship by the U. He’s also believed to be the youngest Minnesota player to receive an offer from the Gophers since Fleck arrived in 2017.
“It was definitely a dream of mine,” Bates said. “It kind of felt amazing. It’s something I didn’t expect, but it tells me the hard work is paying off.”
Fleck’s program has been generating heavy recruiting buzz lately with the Gophers being flooded with Class of 2026 commitments, including four-star Texas running back Ryan Estrada this week. The Gophers are also among the finalists for top in-state senior prospects Roman Voss from Jackson County Central and Pierce Petersohn from Triton in Dodge Center. Petersohn narrowed his list to Penn State and the U recently.
Bates, a former wrestler who just started dunking a basketball off a no-step vertical jump, is in the earliest stages of his recruiting. Gophers fans surely hope that his first college offer coming from the home-state school carries extra weight down the road.