A legal challenge has failed to take down Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's lawsuit that accuses retailer Fleet Farm of repeatedly selling guns to "straw purchasers" who turn around and resell them to violent criminals who cannot legally buy the weapons themselves.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim ruled Tuesday against Fleet Farm's argument that the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act shields the Wisconsin-based retailer from being sued. The act grants the firearms industry widespread protection from litigation.

The state "has plausibly alleged that Fleet Farm knew or should have known that it was selling firearms to straw purchasers," Tunheim wrote.

Tunheim added that the state's allegations against Fleet Farm, spelled out in lawsuit filed in October, are "clear examples of how illegally obtained firearms endanger the public in a way that legal firearms typically do not."

In response to the judge's ruling, Ellison said in a statement that the court's decision "is an important step toward ensuring gun dealers are held accountable when they look the other way while selling to straw buyers. It also sends a clear message that federal law should not — and does not — shield gun dealers from liability if they ignore obvious red flags and sell to straw purchasers."

Also Tuesday, Tunheim rejected Fleet Farm's contention that the federal court "lacks subject matter jurisdiction" and is a better fit in state court, where the suit was initially filed.

Tunheim turned down that motion, writing that the suit raises a "substantial federal issue."

The resolution of this case, the judge wrote, "is likely to have a substantial impact on how future firearm retailers — in and out of Minnesota — act in similar circumstances. Therefore, the court concludes that the federal issue in this case is substantial."

Jon Austin, a spokesman for Fleet Farm, declined to comment on Tunheim's rulings.

The suit cites two straw buyers convicted in U.S. District Court. Jerome Horton bought 24 guns from Fleet Farm between June and October 2021. Sarah Elwood purchased 97 firearms from nine different gun dealers in Minnesota between May 2020 and May 2021, including 13 from Fleet Farm.

One of those guns, acquired in a straw purchase at the Fleet Farm in Blaine, was used in a 2021 shootout in a St. Paul bar in October 2021 that left one woman dead and 14 bystanders wounded.

Looking ahead, Ellison said that the case now moves into the discovery phase in an effort "to uncover everything that Fleet Farm knew about these straw purchasers and what Fleet Farm did — if anything — to keep the public from being harmed by these purchases."

According to its website, Fleet Farm has 17 locations in Minnesota and the others among its 48 overall in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.