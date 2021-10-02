The Centennial Lakes Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Laurie O'Connell was last seen at a gas station in Stacy, Minn., on Tuesday, police said. She was driving a blue 2005 four-door Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license plate DSV 942.

O'Connell is 5 feet 3 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and lighter brown hair than in the photo given out by police. She was wearing gray slacks and a black sweater, and uses a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.

ALEX CHHITH