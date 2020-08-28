They've got cat eyes

A cat's eyes adjust to different lighting conditions. Having eyes that reduce the pupils to slits rather than tiny circles gives the cat greater and more accurate control in different types of lighting; this ability is particularly important in bright sunlight. This adaptation sets domestic cats apart from their relatives the lions, which hunt by day instead of night. A lion's pupils — like ours — contract to tiny circles, not vertical slits.

Training goes online

Have you been taking dog training classes virtually since COVID-19 shut down many in-person classes? Trainers are taking their classes online and finding that it has a number of benefits for themselves, owners and dogs, too. Advantages include fewer distractions, more personalized attention, greater safety for trainers working with aggressive dogs, more convenient scheduling, less time spent commuting to and from class and options for shorter classes or single classes.

