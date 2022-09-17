At the Carver Steamboat Days parade a week ago, the treats and trinkets flew into the crowds from the firetrucks, cars and floats of local banks, dentists and tree-trimmers.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and a crew of supporters rode on a truck's flatbed, tossing small versions of his product to just about everyone packed along the short, tree-lined main street through the southwestern Twin Cities suburb. The multi-day street festival offers up summer treats like rides and cotton candy for kids, beer and tacos for adults.

This being election season, there were politicians. None of the big names showed up, including Sixth District U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the Republican incumbent representing the area. Democratic challenger Jeanne Hendricks had her own float with supporters walking the route in the long — nearly 90-minute — crawl of vehicles. "It was fun," Hendricks said afterward.

Despite his absence, Emmer thanked supporters and volunteers as he "wrapped up parade season" Monday on Twitter. "It's been great to see so many people enthusiastic about the election this fall," he wrote.

Parade season isn't over; Emmer's district includes Anoka, which has the big Halloween parade in late October. Emmer's busy. He's seeking a fifth term in Congress and is chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, helping candidates across the country as the GOP tries to take back the majority in the U.S. House.

Volunteers for Emmer and other GOP candidates walk the Steamboat Days parade route.

Before the parade, Carver residents shared their thoughts on his work.

"He reaches out to the people and keeps people informed on what's going on," said Ken Fahey, who does machinist training and called Emmer a "good representative."

Judy and Leo Grosch wore buttons touting Scott Jensen for governor and marched in the parade for GOP state House candidate Bobbie Harder, whom the former South Dakota residents said they've known since she was a child in the neighboring state. Of Emmer, Leo Grosch said, "He's a straight-shooter ... and has a common sense approach."

The couple is focused on crime. "Jensen is pushing the issue," Leo Grosch said, adding that abortion isn't a concern. "It's not outlawed, it's just not a national law anymore."

Clare Reitsma, a social worker, and her husband Dan Reitsma, a project manager, diverge. She's a "moderate" voting to re-elect DFL Gov. Tim Walz because of her support for abortion rights. She said she had yet to research the congressional candidates.

Her husband is a self-described "strong Republican" who votes for Emmer. "It seems like from the outside he's doing a good job," Dan Reitsma said.

Paul Fleischman works in human resources, calls himself an independent and said he needs to do research before deciding on his votes. Helping Ukraine defend itself is a top concern. "It's about human life, respecting our neighbor," he said. "It just boils down to values and doing what's right."