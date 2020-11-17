Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer will get another turn as head of congressional Republicans’ campaign arm following a strong Nov. 3 showing for the House GOP.

The caucus announced Tuesday that Emmer, soon to be a four-term congressman from Delano, was reelected as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The vote came just weeks after Republicans exceeded political handicappers’ expectations, winning hotly-contested seats to narrow Democrats’ majority in the U.S. House even as Joe Biden won the presidency.

House Republicans had a net gain of seven seats and are leading in several races that have yet to be called. Democrats came into the election thinking they could win as many at 15 seats.

In Minnesota, key wins included a successful re-election of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Southern Minnesota and Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach’s defeat of longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in a Western Minnesota seat. The caucus also elected a record number of women this year.

In a statement, Emmer pledged to work to “win back the majority” in 2022.

“I am humbled to have my colleagues’ support to continue serving as NRCC Chair and the opportunity to finish what we started,” Emmer said. “We will keep expanding the diversity of our conference to better reflect the diversity of the Republican Party that already exists across the country.”