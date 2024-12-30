From the Editorial Board: Carter’s century of service to the country and the world

Other efforts were diplomatic disappointments (or debacles, in many critics’ and voters’ views), including with the theocracy that had overrun Iran and taken American Embassy personnel hostage. To his credit, Carter worked up to the moment his successor was inaugurated to free them from 444 days of captivity and was relieved by their release, even though it was hours into Reagan’s presidency. The Panama Canal treaty was also contested by conservatives at the time and even now by President-elect Donald Trump.