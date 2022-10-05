CHICAGO — Carlos Correa prides himself on his honesty, and ahead of the Twins' last game of the 2022 season Wednesday, he was again transparent about his future with the organization.

"I never lie to you. The decision, it's very simple: I'm going to have some conversations with the front office here and see where their headspace is at," Correa said, "and where they're at in terms of, I talked about marriage, in terms of building a long-term relationship and then we go from there.

"But we all know ... the game enough to know what my decision is going to be like."

This isn't the first time Correa has addressed his decision regarding his unique contract with the Twins. When he came to the team during spring training earlier this year, he was set to make $35.1 million per year for three seasons. But he holds the opt-out after this year and next, meaning his stay in the Twin Cities could have already ended. He wasn't in the starting lineup for the season finale at the White Sox.

When the Twins and Correa agreed to the deal all those months ago, many expected this was just a tie-over deal. The lockout had complicated free agency and fellow shortstop Corey Seager had already locked down a monster deal before the league shut down, garnering $325 million through 10 years with the Rangers.

Correa wants a similar commitment, referring to it as a "marriage" instead of a fling. And after the Twins' final home game of the season, he shifted the focus back on the Twins, rather infamously invoking a metaphor of doling out whatever money necessary at the Dior store to acquire a coveted luxury product (him being the goods, the Twins being the purchasers in this analogy).

Throughout the season, Correa has given many signs of hope he could remain in Minnesota. He's mentioned how much he's enjoyed becoming a respected leader and voice in the Twins' clubhouse. He's recounted how happy his wife, pregnant with their second child, and almost 1-year-old son Kylo are in the city and with the rest of the Twins' families.

But the contract has to be right, and it would a huge commitment for the small-market Twins.

Should he not return, he'll be one of the big names in a talented pool of shortstop free agents, including the Dodgers' Trea Turner and Boston's Xander Bogaerts. Correa has been stellar in the dying months of the season, even though it was not enough to put the Twins into the playoffs, and will finish the year with a .291 batting average, 64 RBI and 5.4 WAR. Defensively, he's been outstanding.

"He's done everything that a guy can do," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's going to have every opportunity in the world, probably, at his finger tips. He just needs to decide what he wants exactly and what's the best situation for him."

And Correa has been clear that might not include the Twins.

"I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of," Correa said. "Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations."