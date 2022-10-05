CHICAGO — Luis Arraez entered Wednesday's game all but officially crowned as the American League batting title champion.

By the time he exited the Twins' 10-1 victory over the White Sox in the third inning, he already had two walks and a soaring double to the centerfield wall. The latter is what began the coronation celebrations.

As Arraez departed from second base, he earned a congratulatory pat from his pinch-runner replacement, Jose Miranda. He embraced Gio Urshela on first and fist-bumped with first base coach Hank Conger. The announced crowd of 18,918 at Guaranteed Rate Field gave him a nice, albeit a little subdued, ovation — he had broken up Dylan Cease's no-hitter with two outs in the ninth not too long ago, after all — as the Venezuelan approached the Twins dugout.

His teammates were all on their feet clapping, but Carlos Correa was there to greet him at the steps with a big hug before the 25-year-old went down the whole receiving line for slaps on the back and accolades for his AL-best .316 average.

For Arraez, though, the moment might have felt more like a sigh of relief than a party.﻿

By midseason, Arraez was 20 points ahead of the rest of MLB. But that lead slowly eroded, partially because of left hamstring tightness that plagued the utility player for a couple months late in the year. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge surged on his quest for baseball history.

The Yankees outfielder set the new AL home run record at 62, overcoming Roger Maris' mark from 1961. With his 131 RBI, Judge just needed the batting title to round out his Triple Crown. But when he homered to set the record Tuesday evening, the Yankees decided to rest Judge for the regular-season finale, as the team has the playoffs starting Oct. 11 and Judge — batting .311 — would have three or more hits to have a chance of catching Arraez.

Arraez was still in the lineup for the Twins. He sat out Sunday and Monday's games because of his injury, which was making it hard for him to run the bases or stretch to catch outs at first. But he was adamant then that he wasn't trying to back into the title. It was something he wanted to win "fighting."

And while it wasn't much of a battle with his opponent on the sidelines, Arraez still accomplished what he set out to do: end the season strong.

The Twins as a whole can't quite claim that, despite the big win to close out the year. They'll end the season below .500 at 78-84 and in third place of the AL Central, a division they lead for a goodf chunk of the year. The White Sox finished in second at 81-81 with the Guardians going to the playoffs in first, 14 games ahead of the Twins.

But they did enjoy an offensive breakout, with homers from Gary Sanchez and Jermaine Palacios, plus RBs from Matt Wallner, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon.

And rookie Louie Varland threw five shutout innings with just four hits to go with his five strikeouts, enough for his first MLB win. Cole Sands, added to the roster just before the game, preserved the shutout until Carlos Perez' RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.