FINAL NUMBERS

After Canterbury Park hosted a 66-day racing season in 2019, the pandemic forced the track to trim this year’s 65-day meet to 53 days — its shortest season since 1998. And with government restrictions capping attendance at 750 for most of the summer, the track did not release attendance figures for the first time in its history. Still, Canterbury Park recorded the highest total handle and out-of-state handle of its 26-year run.

Race days: 53 days in 2020, 66 in 2019 (-19.7% change)

Total handle: $68,388,504 in 2020, $40,634,300 in 2019 (+68.3% change)

On-track handle: $3,690,732 in 2020, $10,628,839 in 2019 (-65.3% change)

Out-of-state handle: $64,697,772 in 2020, $30,005,461 in 2019 (+115.6% change)

Daily average total handle: $1,290,349 in 2020, $615,671 in 2019 (+109.6% change)

Total races: 499 in 2020, 634 in 2019 (-21.3% change)

Total purses: $10,428,189 in 2020, $15,060,492 in 2019 (-30.8% change)

Field size per race: 7.24 in 2020, 7.25 in 2019 (-0.2% change)

SEASON CHAMPIONS

Horse of the year: Ready to Runaway

Older horse: Drop of Golden Sun

Older filly or mare: Ready to Runaway

3-year-old colt/gelding: Vo Fantastic Aira

3-year-old filly: Hotasapistol

2-year-old: Sneeky Diversion

Sprinter: Ready to Runaway

Claimer: Hotfoot

Grass horse: Tut’s Revenge

Quarter horse: Vo Fantastic Aira

Thoroughbred trainer: Joel Berndt

Thoroughbred jockey: Ry Eikleberry

Thoroughbred owner: Bob Lothenbach

Quarter-horse trainer: Jason Olmstead

Quarter-horse jockey: Nik Goodwin

Quarter-horse owner: Corey Wilmes