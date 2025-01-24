Review: Can’t pay attention to anything? TV host Chris Hayes has ideas.

In recent years, my attention has felt continually besieged by a barrage of information, mostly in the form of online articles on topics ranging from politics to goal setting, gut health to Prince. I’ll set out to read an article and close that tab, then find myself clicking links to five new articles. Meanwhile, I never seem to have time for the stack of books I really want to read. I hoped that even if Hayes didn’t offer solutions, just getting through the book might strengthen my self-discipline.