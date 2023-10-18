Introduction: Host Michael Rand is still concerned about the Wild's long-term outlook, but Tuesday's 5-2 win over Montreal restored a certain amount of order. The Wild still have a lot of strengths to play to, and their salary cap situation is not exactly unique. But they really can't afford more injuries to their top players. Plus the Wild are a good lesson that we should apply to the Wolves this season.

10:00: Randy Johnson joins the show ahead of the Gophers football game Saturday at Iowa. P.J. Fleck has never beaten the Hawkeyes, but the Gophers' best chance at reviving a disappointing season starts Saturday.

27:00: Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have been a package deal since they arrived with the Twins seven years ago. Is that duo about to split up?

