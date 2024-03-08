Emily Sands has already defied the odds by making it to the semifinals on "Jeopardy's" Tournament of Champions. Now we find out if she qualified for the final three.
The Chanhassen project manager's round airs at 4:30 p.m. Friday on KARE 11.
If she won in the semis (the competition was taped), then she'll participate in the finals, which starts airing on March 12.
Keep checking into the Star Tribune for how she's faring.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Roving rumbles after event at Roseville HS erupt at 2 fast-food restaurants; up to 200 involved
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Roving rumbles after event at Roseville HS erupt at 2 fast-food restaurants; up to 200 involved
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Duchess of Sussex, others on SXSW panel discuss issues affecting women and mothers
A panel featuring Meghan the Duchess of Sussex came together on International Women's Day to discuss how women and mothers are portrayed in traditional media and across social media, among other issues.
Nation
Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont man on Friday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams.
Home & Garden
Tips for boosting your home's curb appeal
A home's exterior, landscaping and lighting are key elements.
Business
Lead-tainted cinnamon has been recalled. Here's what you should know
Several U.S. discount retailers recalled packages of ground cinnamon after federal health officials warned that they were contaminated with high levels of lead.
Business
France enshrines abortion as a constitutional right as the world marks International Women's Day
France inscribed the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution Friday, in a world first and a powerful message of support to women around the globe on International Women's Day.