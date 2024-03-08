Emily Sands has already defied the odds by making it to the semifinals on "Jeopardy's" Tournament of Champions. Now we find out if she qualified for the final three.

The Chanhassen project manager's round airs at 4:30 p.m. Friday on KARE 11.

If she won in the semis (the competition was taped), then she'll participate in the finals, which starts airing on March 12.

Keep checking into the Star Tribune for how she's faring.



