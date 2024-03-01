Northfield sophomore Caley Graber became the first girl to win a match in the boys wrestling state tournament when she pinned Saitaro Kong of Apple Valley at 1:29 in the first round of the Class 3A, 107-pound bracket Friday.

A notable milestone, sure, but to Graber it was just the next step in her wrestling life and a part of her grand plan.

Graber won the girls 100-pound title a year ago. She decided then that she was going to test the boys competition.

So she's held down the 107-pound spot for Northfield all season and done so successfully. She was 39-4 before putting Kong on his back.

"We talked about it before the season," Graber said. "I always wanted to beat the boys."

Graber, who has trained at Summit Wrestling Academy in Northfield since she was young, said her coaches backed her goal.

"My coaches have always been very supportive of whatever I choose to do," Graber said. "And that's a huge part of where I am today and where I am now."

Her head coach, Geoff Staab, made it clear nothing was fluky about Graber's victory.

"She's shown she can wrestle with the boys. She can can compete with them and beat them," he said.

Staab said Graber gave some thought to wrestling boys last year but chose not to.

"Then this year, from the beginning, her mind was set competing against the boys," Staab said. "From the get-go, she was like, 'I'm going to wrestle boys this year.' "

Staab wasn't at all surprised at the result Friday. "It's just her drive to succeed. She puts a lot of time into wrestling," he said.

While Graber was focused on the future, she acknowledged the significance of Friday's result.

"It's nice to know that I'm kind of paving the way for other girls and that a lot of younger girls that are joining wrestling look up to me," Graber said. "It's really nice to be able to show them that girls do have a place among the boys and that girls can do everything that those boys can do."