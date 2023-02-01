Two quarterbacks from the Twin Cities who led their teams to state championships have made decisions about college.

Elk River quarterback Cade Osterman, who led the Elks to a 29-26 victory over Mankato West in the Class 5A championship game, committed to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Osterman, a first-team Star Tribune All-Metro selection as an athlete, was named 2022 Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association last December. He rushed 135 times for 1,453 yards and 20 touchdowns and was 23-for-39 for 525 yards and eight touchdowns for the run-heavy Elks. He made 55 tackles, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and had 10 passes defensed from his position in the Elk River secondary.

Maple Grove quarterback Jacob Kilzer, a dual threat with his legs and his arm who led the Crimson to the Class 6A state championship, announced on Twitter that he will play at Air Force next season. The 6-3, 195-pound Kilzer passed for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed 172 times for 1,273 and 20 touchdowns in 2022.

Elk River's Caleb Sandstrom, a 6-3, 230-pound linebacker/tight end, committed to St. Thomas.