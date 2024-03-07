For a summer, at least, the Guthrie Theater will become Berlin's sultry, Weimar-era Kit Kat Klub.

The Minneapolis company has announced an eight-show 2024-25 roster of classics and new works, including John Kander and Fred Ebb's musical "Cabaret," the Tony-winning family saga "The Lehman Trilogy," plus plays by Lloyd Suh, Pearl Cleage and Broadway star Patrick Page.

"I'm always excited to announce a new season but man, oh, man, this is thrilling," said artistic director Joseph Haj.

Haj will direct both "Cabaret" (June 21-Aug. 24, 2025) and a reimagined "A Midsummer Night's Dream" that comes 10 years after Joe Dowling's memorable staging of the Shakespearean comedy. Haj said that his vision for "Midsummer," which he did for a COVID-19 aborted run at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2020, will lean into the various looks at marriage through all the couples in the play.

Programmatically, the theater has gotten back into a groove as it builds its season around tentpoles, including a summer musical, a winter mystery and, at the holidays, "A Christmas Carol," which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Those usual box office winners allow the company to do other types of shows as it draws audiences back after the depletions of the pandemic.

Things kick off with "Lehman," Ben Power's adaptation of Stefano Massini's Tony-winning play about an immigrant family that builds the Lehman Brothers investment firm into a towering American dream over 163 years before it crashes and burns in 2008. While Sam Mendes directed the epic on Broadway, New York director Arin Arbus will stage it at the Guthrie (Sept. 14-Oct. 13).

The originator of the role of Hades in "Hadestown" and a replacement as Scar in "The Lion King," Grammy-winner and Tony-nominee Page created "All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain" to explore evil in the works of the Bard. "Devils" is still playing in New York, where its Simon Godwin-directed run was just extended. Page and Godwin will again team up at the Guthrie (Oct. 12-Nov. 17).

Director Addie Gorlin-Han returns to stage "Christmas Carol" adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and based on Haj's original direction (Nov. 9-Dec. 29).

Lloyd Suh's "The Heart Sellers," which premiered at the Milwaukee Rep in 2023, centers on Asian immigrants stretching their wings and dreams in 1970s America. May Adrales, who staged "Girl Shakes Loose" at Penumbra Theatre in 2017, makes her Guthrie directing debut (Dec. 14-Jan. 25).

Haj's "Midsummer" will reunite some of his Oregon Shakespeare creative team, including composer Jack Herrick (Feb. 1-March 23, 2025).

While the Guthrie has produced adaptations of Agatha Christie's work, "The Mousetrap" will be the first Christie play the company has ever staged. Tracy Brigden, who helmed this season's "Dial M for Murder," directs (March 15-May 18, 2025).

Cleage's play, "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years," is a comedy set in 1964 Alabama. It centers on a group of elite Black women and the secrets that they hold. Director Valerie Curtis-Newton, who staged "Trouble in Mind" at the Guthrie, helms "Nacirema Society" (April 19-May 25, 2025).

Subscription prices, $54-$525, have been reduced from previous years and go on sale May 16. Single tickets go on sale at later dates, 612-225-6238, guthrietheater.org/subscribe.