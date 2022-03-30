FORT MYERS, Fla. — Byron Buxton's grand slam lifted the Twins past the Pirates 9-4 on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins are 5-8 in Grapefruit League play.

Buxton had five RBI for the Twins, and Diego Castillo homered twice for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates took an early lead from Bligh Madris' solo home run off Twins starter Josh Winder. Castillo homered in the fourth off Taylor Rogers.

But the Twins went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Bryse Wilson walked Miguel Sano before Max Kepler hit a ground ball double. Gary Sanchez followed with a double of his own, scoring Sano and Kepler. That ended Wilson's start. Buxton later hit an RBI single off Cam Vieux.

The sixth inning tripled the Twins' lead. Sano homered after Luis Arraez singled. Kepler and Sanchez then both singled and Kyle Garlick walked to load the bases. With two outs, Buxton lined a homer down the left field line.

Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar gave up a two-run homer to Castillo. Winder went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out out four.