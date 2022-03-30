UnitedHealthcare is partnering with the Minnesota Twins on a new "sensory suite" for ticket holders with autism or other developmental differences.

The suite, which is located in a space formerly known as "Suite 1" at Target Field, has been renovated and equipped "to deliver a welcoming, compatible environment in which neuroatypical guests may find temporary respite, if needed, during games," the organizations said in a news release.

Neuroatypical is a term that describes people of atypical development, intellectual and cognitive abilities.

The suite has been designed to meet different needs and staff have received special training. It's meant to "ensure accessibility, while also helping to ease guests' transition back to their ticketed seats by offering a controlled, outdoor area overlooking the game," according to the Twins and UnitedHealthcare.

This makes Target Field's sensory area one of just a few professional sports venues in the U.S. to have a view of the field with outdoor access, according to the Minnesota Twins.

The suite is part of a broader partnership that includes a conference for youth baseball and softball coaches to learn techniques for helping neuroatypical children take part in the games.

A rendering of the new sensory suite at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Fraser, a Minnesota-based treatment provider for families with special needs, worked with the Twins and the health insurer to design the suite and develop the coaching conference.

"By helping coaches understand the challenges some youth face, while equipping them with appropriate and inclusive coaching techniques, it is possible to have teams, practices, games and seasons wherein the love of the game is shared and felt by all," they said in a news release.

Based in Minnetonka, UnitedHealthcare is the nation's largest health insurer.