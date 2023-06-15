DULUTH — The Spice Lake Fire that began Tuesday in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness shrunk to 20 acres by Wednesday night. It had been 30 acres earlier in the day.

A 19-person hotshot crew is expected to arrive within the next few days to work the fire from the ground, the Superior National Forest said. The elite team was ordered because of the logistics of supporting firefighters in such a remote area.

A closure order for the area is expected to be announced today, but the Forest Service is already paddling into the area to disperse backcountry visitors near the fire. Campfire restrictions in the Superior National Forest, which includes the Boundary Waters, have already been announced.

Firefighters were flown to the area by float planes, and aerial water drops continue to be conducted.

The Spice Lake Fire was discovered Tuesday afternoon on a routine wildfire detection flight, only hours after the Superior National Forest announced a campfire ban for the entire BWCA.

The area of the fire includes dead downed and standing trees that were killed by spruce budworms, the Forest Service said.