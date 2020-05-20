There’ll be at least one less place to get a burger fix in Minneapolis’ Uptown area when restaurants start reopening June 1. Burger Jones has decided to move out of its location near the north shore of Bde Maka Ska.

Donna Fahs, the chief operating officer of Parasole Restaurant Holdings, which owns and operates the restaurant, said Burger Jones had been successful and the company had signed a lease extension last year.

But the company that manages Calhoun Village, Doran Commercial, had another business interested in the spot, Fahs said, and asked Parasole leaders if they’d like an out.

Already facing revenue losses over the state-order shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Fahs said Parasole “decided it was in our best interest to take the deal and walk away.” She also cited minimum wage increases coming this summer in Minneapolis.

About 40 employees worked at the location, which opened in May 2009.

Doran Commercial did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The Burger Jones in Bloomington is expected to reopen on June 1, along with Parasole’s other restaurants, which include Manny’s Steakhouse, Salut Bar Americain and the Good Earth.

Most of the company’s restaurants are expected to begin offering takeout and curbside service on May 26 with a skeleton staff, Fays said.

Parasole announced in March that it had been sold to Minneapolis private equity group, FS Funds. The deal fell through just a few weeks later, as the pandemic forced the closure of bars and restaurants throughout the state, Fahs said.

Twitter: @JackieCrosby