Burcum: Hurricane relief lies are a national disgrace

It’s dispiriting that this has to be said in the midst of these two historically destructive hurricanes. I’ve been in journalism for over three decades and have done a lot of fact-checking over my career, particularly during election years. It’s an exercise that typically takes me deeper into the details when it comes to issues, such as health reform. The lack of nuance often missing from candidates’ sound bites can be confusing. Providing context and clarity is a public service, a responsibility I look forward to during campaign season.