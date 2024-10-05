Burcum: Head off health insurance sticker shock in 2026

Enhanced federal subsidies put in place during the pandemic temporarily lifted the income cap — previously set at 400% of the federal poverty level — to qualify for financial assistance through the Affordable Care Act. The aid instantly and often substantially discounts monthly premium costs for private health plans purchased on MNsure. That has greatly benefited consumers who buy insurance on their own and who had previously made too much to qualify for this aid but not enough to comfortably afford quality coverage. In Minnesota, this included many farm families or younger retirees, in my reporting experience.