The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

7. Air: Did the Paris Olympics whet your appetite for some French culture? Here comes Air, champions of chill-out music, masters of retro-futurism and maestros of soundtracks for Sofia Coppola films. Air is an acronym for the French words amour, imagination and rêve that translate to “love, imagination and dreaming.” The cult-loved duo of guitarist Nicolas Godin and synthesizer player Jean-Benoît Dunckel have lived up to their moniker over the course of six albums of space-age pop, the last of which arrived in 2012. Best known for the groovy 1998 electronica hit “Sexy Boy,” the French pair will perform their ‘98 debut album “Moon Safari” in its entirety on this rare Air U.S. tour. (8 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $64.50-$154.50, ticketmaster.com)