Former Cities 97 morning show host Brian Oake has a new on-air gig as the morning show host for Cities 97.

That déjà vu scenario surprised Twin Cities radio listeners Monday morning, when Oake suddenly returned to the airwaves of the pop/adult-contemporary station where he worked for 15 years, from 2001-2016. His last five years there were as the morning host, 6-10 a.m., the same shift he's taking over at the iHeartMedia-operated station.

"I'm about to start a new/old thing," Oake posted on his Facebook page early Monday morning with a photo of the Cities 97 studio door.

"Crazy," he added.

Oake left Cities in 2016 to become morning co-host at Minnesota Public Radio's modern-rock/adult-alternative station 89.3 the Current. His tenure at the Current came to an abrupt halt in 2019, however, after he was suspended over social-media posts. The last of those had him railing against First Avenue staff for kicking him out of a Tenacious D show at the Palace Theatre after his daughter, then 20, was seen drinking from his cocktail glass. (Oake claimed it was empty except for the ice.)

Returning to Cities now puts Oake on air opposite his former co-host at the Current, Jill Riley, who was among the hundreds of friends to "like" Oake's Facebook post with the news: "Aaaaaaaaaand, he's back!" Riley commented.

Cities 97's announced the news Monday morning with a tweet that read, "Please welcome Brian Oake home to Cities 97."

In his year and a half off the FM airwaves, Oake started up a podcast, "The Brian Oake Show," which he plans to continue taping. He also took a gig selling records instead of just talking about them at Mill City Sound in Hopkins.

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib