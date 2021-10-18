The evidentiary hearing in the clash between St. Paul-based Otto Bremer Trust and the bank company it owns, Bremer Financial Corp., reaches a climax this week as the bank's top executive takes the witness stand to explain why she explored merging it with another bank two years ago and then resisted efforts to sell it.

Jeanne Crain, who has led Bremer Financial since 2016, appeared briefly on the stand as testimony wound down on Friday. She introduced herself and said she wasn't thinking about her personal finances nor her career when she started to fight the three trustees who wanted to sell the bank and end the 70-year partnership between the entities.

"I'd always heard that Bremer can never be sold," Crain said as she described her job interview at the company, Minnesota's fourth-largest bank, in 2012.

A dispute over the company's direction raged for months in 2019, breaking into the open in late October when the trust declared it was putting its 92% stake in privately-held Bremer Financial up for sale.

The bank sued, saying a sale would violate the wishes of Otto Bremer, the immigrant entrepreneur who started the bank and created the foundation to distribute its profits to charitable causes after his death in 1951. More lawsuits were exchanged before the Minnesota Attorney General's office, which has oversight of charitable trusts, stepped in.

Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb agreed to hear the state's petition to remove the three trustees before the other cases, leading to the evidentiary hearing that began three weeks ago.

During the hearing, state attorneys have focused on allegations of mismanagement against the trustees, putting forth evidence of disagreements with employees and a relatively small number of questionable contributions to charities among the $70 million the trust distributes annually.

Officially, the state attorney general's office has not taken a stand on whether Bremer Financial should be sold by the trust. But its intervention in the dispute and its request for priority in the legal cases could, if it succeeds in removing the trustees, have the effect of forestalling any type of transaction.

In early 2019, Crain led Bremer Financial's discussions with Great Western Bank, a South Dakota-based bank nearly the size of Bremer, for a merger of equals transaction that would have left her in charge of the combined company.

Trustees objected to that deal structure, saying that the trust's stake in the ongoing firm would be so diluted that the dividend it received, which it uses to fund the charities, might not be large to meet federal rules. Tax laws state that a charitable trust must distribute 5% of its asset value annually or pay a 4% federal tax.

The trustees urged Crain and the bank's board to sell the company outright. The proceeds that flowed to the trust in a sale would effectively double its asset base, allowing it to diversify its investments and distribute far more money to charities each year.

The bank alleges trustees wanted to boost the trust's size to increase their own salaries and prestige.