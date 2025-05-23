Brazil's JBS asks shareholders to overlook opposition and approve a US stock listing

Making meat is a messy business. But for Brazilian meat giant JBS, getting approval to trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange has been even messier.
Environmentalists, animal rights groups, U.S. lawmakers and even some of its own investors have tried to stop a U.S. listing for JBS, noting the company's long record of corruption, monopolistic behavior and environmental destruction.
But JBS has persevered, saying dual listings in Sao Paulo and New York would attract new investors and better reflect its global portfolio. Late last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission granted the company's request to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.
JBS is one of the world's largest food companies, with more than 250 production facilities in 17 countries. Half of its annual revenue comes from the U.S., where it has more than 72,000 employees. It's America's top beef producer and it's second-largest producer of poultry and pork.
On Friday, JBS' minority shareholders – who hold 30% of its shares – are scheduled to vote on the dual-listing plan. If they approve it, the company could list its shares in New York as early as next month.
Early vote totals, which JBS released Thursday in a filing in Brazil, showed that 52% of shareholders opposed the plan. But there were many more votes to be counted, so the outcome was far from clear.
Last fall, 20 environmental organizations — including Mighty Earth, Greenpeace and Rainforest Action Network — signed an open letter to JBS investors opposing the listing, saying it would put the climate at greater risk.
Glass Lewis, an influential independent investor advisory firm, was also among those recommending that shareholders reject the plan.