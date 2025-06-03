Trump promises to hike steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% starting Wednesday. Here's what we know

As part of trade deal reached between the two nations on May 8, the U.K. said that the U.S. had agreed to eliminate its current 25% duties on British steel and aluminum down to zero. That exemption had yet to go into effect in the weeks following — but in his proclamation issued Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that it was ''necessary and appropriate'' to implement the deal, and would ''accordingly provide different treatment'' for these metals coming from the U.K.