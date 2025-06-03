Trump promises to hike steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% starting Wednesday. Here's what we know

NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to hike nearly all of his tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to a punishing 50% on Wednesday, a move that would hammer businesses from automakers to home builders, and likely push up prices for consumers.
Foreign-made steel and aluminum is used in household products like soup cans and paper clips as well as big-ticket items like a stainless-steel refrigerators and cars. Economists warn that the latest tariffs will significantly squeeze the wallets of both companies and shoppers alike.
Here's what we know.
What's the tariff rate on imported steel and aluminum now?
Steel and aluminum imports are currently taxed at 25% — a rate that both metals have faced across the board since March 12 when Trump's order to remove steel exemptions and raise aluminum's levy from his previously-imposed 2018 import taxes went into effect.
That's about to double. In a proclamation issued Tuesday, Trump confirmed that the U.S. will begin taxing nearly all steel and aluminum imports at 50% after the clock strikes midnight Wednesday. Steel and aluminum from the U.K., meanwhile, will continue to be levied at 25% due to a recent trade deal.
Why is Trump raising these tariffs?
Trump says it's all about protecting U.S. industries. He reiterated that argument on Friday, when he first announced the 50% tariff during a visit with steelworkers in Pennsylvania, where he also discussed a ''planned partnership'' between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel.