There are only so many binge-worthy shows on Netflix. So, on a gloomy winter weekend, when you've run out of entertainment, why not take advantage of the time indoors to spruce up your home?

We asked home-improvement aficionados for their favorite cold-weather projects to arrive at this list of nine DIY jobs that you can tackle in just a day or two. As a bonus, a few may even help you cut down your utility bills.

1. Weatherstrip cracks around windows and doors

Depending on the age of your home and how well it's insulated, "heating bills can skyrocket during the winter," says Courtney Mason, general manager at home-improvement website The Spruce. The good news: Weatherstripping doors, windows and other drafty areas to keep warm air in and cold air out can cut your house's heating bills by more than 20 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Choose the right material for the job: Foam weatherstripping, for example, is great for sealing irregular-sized cracks and corners since it's sold in different levels of thickness.

And it'll help to get this project done early in the season — before the really cold weather arrives. "Do it before you get into the depths of winter, because you have to leave windows open while you're weatherstripping them," says Megan Baker Detloff, projects director at Apartment Therapy.

2. Install a smart thermostat

Another way to reduce heating costs: Install a smart thermostat, which will allow you to control your house's HVAC system from your phone. The average household saves about $50 annually by swapping out an old thermostat with a smart model, according to the Energy Department.

Making the switch is typically straightforward, and something that a homeowner can reasonably expect to accomplish in an afternoon. The caveat? "If you have a very old HVAC system, you may want to bring in an electrician, especially if you need to do some type of electrical work to make your system compatible with a smart thermostat," says Mallory Micetich, a home maintenance and improvement expert at Angi.

3. Declutter the garage

"Garages are oftentimes disaster areas when it comes to clutter," says Nikki Boyd, a home decor expert and author of "Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home." One easy fix, Boyd says, is to install an overhead storage rack. "You mount it to the ceiling and put Christmas decorations and seasonal items on it that you don't need year-round," she says.

Hanging a few shelves can also provide more storage. "With just plywood, nails and a drill, you can have shelving units up and ready to go in no time," says Mason. Use a stud finder to ensure you hang shelves securely.

4. Organize a closet

Start by donating or selling clothes that you no longer wear to create some breathing room. Then, get shelf dividers to keep certain clothes in neatly folded stacks, says Mason. Over-the-door shoe organizers can be great for storing not only shoes but also gloves, hats and rolled-up scarves, says Detloff. Put offseason clothing in storage bins. And consider sorting your wardrobe by color and category (T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, pants, etc.), Boyd suggests.

5. Paint the fireplace

Painting a fireplace can transform the look of a room. "The fireplace is a focal point," says Boyd. "Painting it is a small project that has a big impact."

But first, do your homework: "Identify your fireplace material and select an appropriate type of paint," says Mason. Water-based paint, for example, is well-suited for brick. Moreover, "select a paint product that can withstand high temperatures." A specialist at a local hardware store can guide you.

For a smaller — but still impactful — project, paint just the fireplace mantel.

6. Replace kitchen hardware

It's tough to think of an easier way to upgrade your kitchen than replacing the cabinet handles and knobs. "You'll have a big visual change for relatively little time and a small budget," Micetich says.

Just remember to remove one of the existing pieces of hardware and take it with you when shopping for replacements. That way, you'll be sure to buy new handles in the correct size.

7. Install a new shower head

If your shower head drips, it probably annoys you every day — imagine how much better life could be if you replaced it. Swapping it out is a relatively easy DIY task, no plumber required, and it can also reduce your water consumption, depending on the type of shower head you choose. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average family can save 2,700 gallons of water per year by replacing old shower heads with WaterSense models, which use significantly less water and place less demand on water heaters.

8. Hang a gallery wall

Detloff is a fan of grouping photos or artwork together to create an eye-catching gallery wall. "There are tons of inspirational images you can look up on Pinterest for different ideas of how to lay out your gallery wall," she says.

Because getting all those frames into exactly the right spots can be challenging, she suggests a clever hack: "Cut newspaper into the size and shape of the frames that you're working with and tape them up on the wall to see if you like how they're laid out," Detloff recommends. For precision, use a laser level when hanging your photos or art pieces.

9. Paint a small room

It'll take less than a day to instantly make over a small room — such as a half-bathroom — with a fresh coat of paint.

Prep work is key. Sand uneven surfaces, fill gaps and holes with caulk, and wipe the walls clean before you begin painting. And don't forget to place drop cloths on the floors for an easier cleanup.