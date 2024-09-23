Hear the first track from Wisconsin indie-rock hero Bon Iver’s ‘reset and reintroduction’

As the new song indicates, “SABLE,” is reportedly a stripped-down collection in the vein of the first Bon Iver album, 2007′s “For Emma, Forever Ago,” which Eau Claire native Vernon famously recorded while holed up at his dad’s hunting cabin in western Wisconsin. “Stripping the project down to the primary elements on which it was originally founded,” reads the press release for the new EP, which was recorded at Vernon’s April Base Studio near Eau Claire and “conceived in places like Key West and the Isles of Minneapolis.”