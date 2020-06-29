Authorities in Ramsey County said Monday that the body recovered from the Mississippi River is that of a swimmer who tried to reach the other side last week with another person.

The body of 39-year-old Lal Rin Tluanga, of Minneapolis, was recovered by personnel from the county water patrol and the St. Paul Fire Department early Friday evening near Pike Island, located on the southern edge of St. Paul, according to the Sheriff's Office. His city of residence has yet to be disclosed.

On Wednesday, the two attempted to swim across the river near Hidden Falls Regional Park, the Sheriff's Office said. One made it, while the other did not.

The recovery was roughly 2½ miles downriver from where they entered the water.

The Sheriff's Office said Monday that a positive identification could come later in the day from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.