Bob Dylan is becoming an author again. In "The Philosophy of Modern Song," the Minnesota bard will offer more than 60 essays about songs by other artists including Stephen Foster, Hank Williams, Nina Simone and Elvis Costello.

Described as "a master class in songwriting," the book will be published Nov. 8 by Simon & Schuster.

This will be Dylan's first book since his best-selling 2004 memoir, "Chronicles: Volume One." He also authored "Tarantula," a collection of prose poetry, in 1971.

In "Philosophy of Modern Song," according to a news release, Dylan "analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal."

The 2016 recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature began writing "Philosophy" in 2010, according to the news release. The new book will include nearly 150 photos curated by Dylan.

"The publication of Bob Dylan's kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time," Jonathan Karp, president and chief executive officer of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement. "'The Philosophy of Modern Song' could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us."

Dylan is currently on tour, behind his acclaimed 2020 album "Rough and Rowdy Ways." The Bob Dylan Center, a museum to which he sold his personal archives, will open May 10 in Tulsa, Okla. An exhibit of his paintings, sketches and sculpture, Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum, at the Frost Art Museum, is on display at the Frost Art Museum in Miami.