The Twins open a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight (6:40, BSN) at Target Field.

The teams met last weekend in Toronto, where the Blue Jays won two of three. Toronto is a half-game out of the American League wild card race; the Twins are last in the American League Central after a two-game sweep of the Cubs in Chicago. Wednesday's game might have been the last time a Twins pitcher will bat in a long time as well ...

Michael Pineda (7-8, 3.74 ERA) will start for the Twins against lefty Steven Matz (13-7, 3.84).

Ex-Twin Jose Berrios is scheduled to start on Friday for the Jays.

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

George Springer, DH

Marcus Semien, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Bo Bichette, SS

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Lourdes Gurriel, LF

Randal Grichuk, CF

Breyvic Valera, 2B

Danny Jansen, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Brent Rooker, DH

Nick Gordon, LF

Andrelton Simmons, SS