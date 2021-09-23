FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. • RHP Michael Pineda (7-8, 3.74 ERA) vs. LHP Steven Matz (13-7, 3.84)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (12-8, 3.45)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • TBA vs. LHP Robbie Ray (12-8, 2.72)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Manoah (7-2, 3.36)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (67-85), completed a two-game sweep of the Cubs by holding on for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday at Wrigley Field,begin their final homestand of the season with four games against the Blue Jays. Last weekend in Toronto, the Twins lost two of three games to the Blue Jays. The Twins have won the past three season series with the Blue Jays. They did not play each other in 2020. ... The Twins, who are 34-40 at home this season, will play host to Detroit for three games next week before closing out the regular season with three games in Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS UPDATE

The Blue Jays (85-67) are coming off losing two of three at Tampa Bay, but are 16-5 in September. The Blue Jays head into their final road series of the season with a 42-36 road record. The Blue Jays, who lead the major leagues in home runs, have hit 120 home runs on the road. ... The Blue Jays have six players with at least 20 home runs. ... Since acquiring Berrios from the Twins on July 30, Blue Jays starting pitchers lead the majors with 23 victories. ... Ray leads the A.L. in strikeouts with a career-high 238 in 182 innings and in ERA (2.72).

JOEL RIPPEL