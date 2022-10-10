Bloomington police are asking the public to help as they search for a runaway teen with special needs.

Police say Lily, the 13-year-old pictured in this story, was last seen at a Bloomington Walmart on Saturday morning. The teen, who stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 120 pounds, should be wearing the same clothes in the picture. People who see her or know where she is are advised to call 911.