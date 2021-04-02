More from Star Tribune
Day 17: The trial of Derek Chauvin
Scenes from inside the courtroom and in downtown Minneapolis on April 2, 2021, during the fIfth day of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 62, mostly sunny, windy
Temperatures are above average, with elevated fire risk, and an even warmer weekend on tap.
Gophers Basketball
Transfer from William & Mary commits to Gophers men's basketball
6-4 guard Luke Loewe, who played prep basketball in Wisconsin, is second transfer commitment for new Gophers coach Ben Johnson
See the house that everyone wanted
'70s split-entry home in west Bloomington received 32 offers