Police arrested a Bloomington man who they believe is responsible for two bank robberies last week in Bloomington.

In a press release issued Saturday, Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the 40-year-old man was arrested Friday and booked in Hennepin County jail pending first degree robbery charges.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who have not been formally charged.

"Our detectives are the best," Hodges said. "If you rob banks traumatizing their staff in our city, our detectives will catch you and lock you up. I am grateful no one was hurt during these robberies."

The first hold up was Monday morning at a U.S. Bank branch at 9600 S. Lyndale Ave. The man, wearing a fluorescent jacket and medical mask, passed a note to an employee, demanded cash and implied he had a gun before walking out of the bank.

During the second holdup on Thursday afternoon in the TopLine Federal Credit Union in the 5200 block of Viking Drive, the man wore a blue jacket, hat, medical mask, sunglasses and had a backpack with him, police said. He again passed a note to an employee and demanded cash, but this time he implied he had a bomb. He fled, possibly in a vehicle.

On Friday, Bloomington detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of 106th Street and Vessey Road. The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants and fleeing police. Police found evidence using a search warrant at a residence on the 10600 block of Vessey Road "to support an arrest of the Top-Line FCU robbery suspect," according to the release.