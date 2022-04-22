Police believe the same man is responsible for two bank robberies this week in Bloomington.

On Monday, a U.S. Bank branch was held up by a man wearing a fluorescent jacket and medical mask, police said. Authorities have yet to say which U.S. Bank branch in the city was targeted or what time the robbery occurred.

The second holdup occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Top Line Federal Credit Union in the 5200 block of Viking Drive. The suspect was wearing a blue jacket, hat, medical mask, sunglasses and had a backpack with him, police said.

"The male stated he had a bomb and demanded money," a statement from police read.

The man left on foot and possibly fled in a vehicle, police added.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to call police detective Spencer Saari at 952-563-4900.