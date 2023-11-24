This Black Friday, Twin Cities shoppers with thinner wallets will be on the hunt for needed holiday deals.

Inflation and more than a year of higher living costs haven't necessarily changed consumers' overall budgets, only the number of presents. Many plan to spend a similar amount of money as a year ago, just for fewer gifts. But beyond savings, these shoppers will also expect more experiences during their retail excursions this weekend as a way to make the holidays feel special.

Despite the prevalence of online shopping, retailers still expect crowds of deal-seekers at stores starting early Friday morning. Participation should be similar to pre-pandemic levels, just with less emphasis on doorbusters.

"The consumer still values value and sales and savings. ... The perception is that there is great value around Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said Matt Marsh, managing partner of Deloitte's Minneapolis practice.

Stretched spending

According to a Deloitte survey of hundreds of Twin Cities shoppers, the average amount many plan to spend this holiday in the Minneapolis area is $1,492, basically the same as last year and 10 % less than the national average.

To try to stretch their budgets, many are cutting back significantly on non-gift purchases like holiday decorations, home furniture and clothing for themselves or their families as well as the number of gifts since there is an expectation items will be more expensive. Yet at the same time, shoppers are splurging on experiences like restaurants and concert tickets.

In an online Star Tribune poll, nearly half of the 75 respondents said their biggest concern this holiday shopping season was the cost of items.

"The depletion of personal savings that was there during the pandemic. The increased use of credit. Even if it's a marginal impact, the impact of student loan repayments. All of these things are just chipping away at how much the consumer can spend this year, and how they're going to spend their dollars," Marsh said.

Still, holiday shoppers are finding ways to make their limited budgets work.

New mom Gretchen Gustafson doesn't plan to leave her Northeast Minneapolis home for Black Friday or any other weekend shopping trips.

"I've noticed that the in-person deals aren't what they used to be compared to online, and with the new baby, there's plenty happening at home," the 31-year-old said.

She and her husband usually spend $400 to $500 for Christmas shopping with each gift around $50 per person. They plan to spend less this year after having a baby in the summer plus dealing with some unexpected car and home expenses on top of known student loans and daycare costs.

An Accenture survey found consumers are being creative this year to make the most of their budgets with more than half of those surveyed planning to buy materials for homemade gifts like cakes or crafts. Almost a third expect to buy secondhand items to save money. More than one-third intend to consciously buy items — such as board games — they can use all year.

"I think there is this huge piece around the human holiday," said Lori Zumwinkle, a Minneapolis-based managing director and North America retail lead at consulting and professional services firm Accenture. "How do I spend time with the ones that I love? And it doesn't necessarily matter how much I spend or [if we] have this elaborate meal, but it's us being together."

Experience preferred

Retailers know they have to find ways to appeal to this more intentional and conscious shopper. Putting shoppers in the holiday spirit likely means more dollars spent, after all.

"With the weather being warm, it hasn't created the urgency. 'Oh my gosh, the holidays are here,'" Zumwinkle said.

Luckily, Chris Grap, vice president of experiential at Mall of America, doesn't need snow to make holiday magic at the mall. He can create his own.

Mall of America created the Candy Cane Institute in 2020 during the thick of the pandemic as an in-person experience where children and families could interact with elves and Santa Claus on interactive missions.

However, a few days before it opened, new state rules about social-distancing pre-emptively shut it down, forcing it to morph into an online experience. While the mall was able to do a version of the space in person in 2021, it wasn't until last holiday season when social-distancing rules eased that the Candy Cane Institute was able to run the fully immersive, originally intended way.

This year, the Candy Cane Institute will have upgraded ugly sweater and naughty and nice machines as well as a new version of Santa's sleigh. People must buy tickets for a particular timeslot to go through the institute.

"I really want guests, when they have their moment with Santa, to feel like it is their moment," Grap said. "That they're not being rushed. That they're not being watched by anybody else. We can create that reveal and a moment of wonder and magic."

The first 4,000 shoppers through Mall of America's North entrance doors that open 7 a.m. Friday will receive Black Friday Mystery Cards good for different prizes. Families can also celebrate the holidays at the mall through the Festival of Trees display and the Santa Experience's visits with Santa.

Local retailers will also have a chance to shine this weekend on Small Business Saturday.

Holly Weinkauf, who owns the Red Balloon Bookshop on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, said she feels optimistic about shoppers turning to local bookstores for their holiday shopping this weekend.

"We are in a fortunate situation that we are in a community that really values books and books for their kids," she said.

As opposed to bigger retailers, the Red Balloon Bookshop has a wider selection of books — including those from local and diverse authors — in addition to knowledgeable staff, Weinkauf said.

This weekend, the shop will have a button-making station and snacks for customers.

"We're very intentional and mindful about the kind of experience they have when they come in," Weinkauf said.

In a new Deloitte study that came out this week, Black Friday-through-Cyber Monday shoppers across the country plan to spend a record $567, up 13% from last year. The study also expected the level of participation to be on par with pre-pandemic levels, similar to last year.

Mall of America's Legacy Toys store manager Jaylynn Speidel said the mild weather seems to have kept shoppers away this fall. But she thinks the wave is coming soon.

"We expect it to hit Black Friday," she said.