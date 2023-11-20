Sweet & savory scents What do you get when a top-notch local baker and candlemaker (Honey & Rye and Jane Candle Co.) join forces? Scents so authentic you'd swear there were croissants or party scones baking nearby. $25 each; honeyandrye.square.site.

Aroma therapy Michelle Hamilton was a nurse for 21 years and has expanded her view of healing practices to include time outdoors. Her Dandelion Naturals soaps use ingredients from nature and will wow your senses. $9 each; dandelionnaturals.com.

The dogs and the bees Playful pups will love these toys, and you'll be happy knowing that part of the proceeds from sales go toward saving bees. Local entrepreneurs Jim Schifman and his wife Melissa Rappaport Schifman have made their business their cause. $20 most items; projecthivepetcompany.com.

Tee time If you've spotted the I Like You booth at the Minnesota State Fair or shopped at the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations, you know this retailer is all about affordable, locally made products. We especially love these pint-size tees. $22; i-like-you-minneapolis.myshopify.com.

Top this Say cheers to the wine lover in your life with Madison Marti Designs' hand-painted glass and silicone bottle stoppers that nod to Minnesota's natural icons: monarchs, agate gemstones, loons, Lady's Slipper flowers and walleye are all represented. $6 each; themustachecat.com.

A Superior stone Sourcing agates from Lake Superior in all of their red- and orange-hued glory, Minnestona rocks out an elegant line of jewelry. $18; minnesotamakers.net.

Oh, baby Cute teethers and clip beads from MN Baby are BPA free and made with food-grade silicone in a variety of designs. $20-$22; minnesotamakers.net or mnbabyco.com.