Why do some birds spend the winter in Minnesota?

This occurs in my own backyard, where I put out a big handful of peanuts-in-the-shell for blue jays each morning. All summer long, a crew of four jays shows up right after I put out the peanuts, busily snatching them and flying off to hide them around the neighborhood. But then, at the end of August or early September, the peanuts begin to pile up in the feeder, with no takers. This indicates the changing of the guard, as “my” jays are on their way to Iowa or Missouri, while jays from the north are moving in but don’t know yet about the peanuts.