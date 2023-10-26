Five Minnesota counties have now reported bird flu outbreaks at turkey farms this month as bird flu continues to threaten a key state industry.

Since the resurgence of the virus in Meeker County early in October, cases have been confirmed in Blue Earth, Becker, Kandiyohi and Redwood counties. More than 100,000 birds were killed to prevent further spread, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

About 180,000 birds were culled at two sites in Meeker County earlier this month as the virus struck a large commercial operation in Minnesota for the first time this year.

Bird flu is typically spread by migrating birds in spring and fall. Minnesota, which raises more turkeys than any other state, is in a major migratory bird corridor and lost 4 million birds to bird flu a last year.

The 2022 outbreak was the deadliest wave of bird flu in U.S. history and has claimed nearly 60 million birds since it began.

Health officials have maintained the virus, officially called highly pathogenic avian influenza or H5N1, is not a threat to the food supply. It is extremely unlikely for a human to contract the virus, which is spread by direct contact with avian body fluids and feces.

A different strain of bird flu spreading in Cambodia recently infected and killed an adult and child who had direct contact with infected poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There is no indication that these two human infections with H5N1 pose a threat to the U.S. public," the CDC said Oct. 12.

Wild birds and other animals can carry bird flu, and Minnesota has reported more bird flu in wild birds than any other state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More than a dozen ducks and a peregrine falcon have been found with the virus in Minnesota this month.

Avoid touching sick or dead animals found in the wild. Report dead birds in the wild and any irregularities in backyard poultry flocks and commercial operations to the state Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.

The autumn bird flu outbreak has so far been minor compared to the last year's spread, which sent turkey and egg prices soaring. As of Tuesday, and with less than a month until Thanksgiving, the market for frozen and fresh turkeys is "steady" according to the USDA.

Prices for frozen whole turkeys remain below average and are ranging $1 to $1.20 per pound nationwide after reaching nearly $2 per pound during last year's avian flu-stricken holiday season.

Fresh hens recently climbed to $1.40 per pound, matching the three-year average for late October.

"Turkey and poultry supplies have recovered over the last year," Farm Bureau economist Bernt Nelson wrote earlier this month. "This means there is plenty of turkey — and the lower prices that come with strong supplies — to go around for Thanksgiving."