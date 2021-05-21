Two or three years later than she was due for it, Billie Eilish will embark on her first arena- and stadium-headlining tour in early 2022, including a March 15 date at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The 19-year-old Los Angeles bedroom-pop singer — who took home many of the top Grammy Awards the past two years and is right up there with Taylor Swift as the biggest pop star at the moment — announced 50 dates across North America and Europe starting Feb. 3 in New Orleans.

She's calling it Happier Than Ever, the World Tour, named after her perhaps sardonically titled sophomore album "Happier Than Ever," due out June 30.

Tickets for the St. Paul stop and all other U.S. dates are due to go on sale next Friday, May 28, at noon, with a pre-sale option through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program Wednesday starting at noon through 10 p.m. The trek also includes a March 16 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

That Xcel date will be only Eilish's third performance in Minnesota, following a very sold-out and fanatically received date at the Armory in 2019 and an appearance at puny 7th Street Entry a year earlier. The latter was soon after her debut single "Ocean Eyes" garnered her a major buzz.

Eilish will return to the stage later this year playing a few of the biggest festivals in America, including the Governor's Ball in New York in September and Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, in October.

The roll-out of her new album has already begun with "Your Power," a serene and downbeat single that's already racked up more than 150 million streams in just three weeks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzeWc3zh01g

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib