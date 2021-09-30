1. Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Nittany Lions can't look past Indiana to next week's huge game at Iowa. Last week: 1
2. Iowa (4-0, 1-0)
Hawkeyes face Friday road test at unbeaten Maryland. Last week: 2
3. Ohio State (3-1, 1-0)
Buckeyes have averaged 53.7 points in seven games vs. Rutgers. Scarlet Knights should be better this year. Last week: 3
4. Michigan State (4-0, 2-0)
Spartans step out of conference play to face Western Kentucky. Last week: 4
5. Michigan (4-0, 1-0)
Are the Wolverines a Big Ten title contender? Trip to Wisconsin will say a lot. Last week: 5
6. Maryland (4-0, 1-0)
Terps can make a big statement at home against Iowa. Last week: 8
7. Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1)
Five turnovers killed Badgers vs. Irish. Now they face Michigan. Last week: 7
8. Purdue (3-1, 1-0)
Boilermakers did just enough to top Illinois. Pivotal game vs. Gophers is next. Last week: 9
9. Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)
Greg Schiano has Rutgers competitive again. Last week: 10
10. Indiana (2-2, 0-1)
Hoosiers begin tough three-game stretch: at PSU, vs. MSU, vs. OSU. Last week: 11
11. Gophers (2-2, 0-1)
Lose at home to Bowling Green, and you drop like a rock. Response at Purdue will be telling. Last week: 6
12. Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)
Huskers punted away a win against Michigan State. Last week: 13
13. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1)
Maple Grove's Evan Hull torched Ohio U. with 216 rushing yards, including 90-yard TD. Last week: 14
14. Illinois (1-4, 1-2)
Illini have lost past two Big Ten games by a combined seven points. Last week: 12