1. Arkansas (4-0)

Under second-year coach Sam Pittman, the No. 8 Razorbacks already have won the mythical Texas state championship, beating both Texas (40-21) and Texas A&M (20-10) and rushing for 530 yards in the process. Starting Saturday, they start a three-game stretch against No. 2 Georgia, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 22 Auburn.

2. Wake Forest (4-0)

Picked to finish fifth in the ACC's Atlantic Division, the Demon Deacons are ranked No. 24 after last week's 37-17 win at Virginia. Quarterback Sam Hartman has passed for nine TDs with one interception. Wake plays Louisville on Saturday, and No. 23 N.C. State and No. 25 Clemson await in November.

3. Army (4-0)

The Black Knights still use the triple-option, and they rush for 344.5 rushing yards per game, second nationally to only Air Force (357.3). QB Christian Anderson had TD runs of 72 and 75 yards on his way to 236 in a 23-10 win over Miami (Ohio). Game to circle: Army at Wisconsin on Oct. 16.