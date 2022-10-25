Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0): Buckeyes scored final 38 points in 54-10 win over Iowa. They next play at Penn State, a team the Buckeyes have beaten in nine of the past 10 matchups, including the past three.

2. Michigan (7-0, 4-0): Wolverines return from bye to host Michigan State, which has won three of past four in Ann Arbor.

3. Penn State (6-1, 3-1): A resurgent QB Sean Clifford (four TD passes vs. Gophers) awaits visit from Ohio State.

4. Illinois (6-1, 3-1): Fighting Illini were idle last week. Trip to Nebraska carries West Division title implications.

5. Maryland (6-2, 3-2): Terrapins secure bowl eligibility, have bye week before challenging trips to Wisconsin, Penn State.

6. Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3): Badgers rebound nicely after loss to Michigan State by dominating Purdue. They're averaging 32.7 points per game since interim coach Jim Leonhard took over.

7. Purdue (5-3, 3-2): Boilermakers surrender 21-0 first-quarter lead at Wisconsin and never could recover in 35-24 loss.

8. Gophers (4-3, 1-3): Penn State turns "White Out'' into blowout in 45-17 win over Minnesota.

9. Iowa (3-4, 1-3): Hawkeyes fall 54-10 at Ohio State, and their defense provided the touchdown.

10. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3): Spartans had week off to prepare for trip to Michigan, where Wolverines have revenge on their minds.

11. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2): Huskers' two Big Ten wins are against Rutgers and Indiana. Illinois will present a stiffer challenge this week.

12. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3): Scarlet Knights will be coming to Minnesota with momentum of first win in four games

13. Indiana (3-5, 1-4): Early 14-0 lead disappears at Rutgers as losing skid reaches five. Penn State, Ohio State up next after bye.

14. Northwestern (1-6, 1-3): Wildcats see upset hopes at Maryland disappear on Terps' 75-yard run with 3:22 left.