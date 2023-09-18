Big Ten football power rankings

1. Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): QB J.J. McCarthy (three interceptions) endures a rare bad day vs. Bowling Green.

2. Penn State (3-0, 1-0): Nittany Lions tune up for visit from Iowa by rolling over Illinois.

3. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0): Buckeyes hang 63 on Western Kentucky, now travel to Notre Dame.

4. Iowa (3-0, 0-0): Hawks score 41 on Western Michigan, and O.C. Brian Ferentz can exhale.

5. Maryland (3-0, 0-0): Terps averaging 39.3 points per game behind QB Taulia Tagovailoa.

6. Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0): Badgers take advantage of five interceptions thrown by Georgia Southern QB.

7. Gophers (2-1, 1-0): They'll continue to drop if they don't start scoring touchdowns.

8. Rutgers (3-0, 1-0): After 19-point win over Virginia Tech, Scarlet Knights travel to Michigan.

9. Illinois (1-2, 0-1): Five turnovers doom Illini vs. Penn State.

10. Purdue (1-2, 0-0): After loss to Syracuse, trip to Wisconsin is next on Friday.

11. Michigan State (2-1, 0-0): Spartans were not at all competitive in 41-7 loss to Washington.

12. Indiana (1-2, 0-1): Goal-line stand by Louisville denies Hoosiers in 21-14 defeat.

13. Nebraska (1-2, 0-1): Huskers top Northern Illinois for first win under coach Matt Rhule.

14. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1): Wildcats leave Tobacco Road as 24-point losers vs. Duke.