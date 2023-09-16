CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Over the past couple of seasons, the Gophers defense has built a reputation of shutting down big plays by the opponent, ranking first nationally in fewest gains of 20 yards or more allowed in 2021 and eighth in 2022.

Saturday, however, blown coverages and the big arm of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye combined for a flurry of big plays by the 20th-ranked Tar Heels in their 31-13 victory over the Gophers at Kenan Stadium.

Maye passed for 414 yards, including 287 with gains of 46, 55 and 39 yards in the first half as North Carolina built a 21-10 lead. Considered a top-five pick in the NFL draft next spring, Maye finished 29-for-40 as the Tar Heels gained 517 total yards.

Meanwhile, the Gophers offense couldn't capitalize fully on Maye's two first-half interceptions, netting only a field goal. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis struggled with his accuracy, completing seven of 18 first-half throws and 11-for-29 for 133 yards for the game. He wasn't helped by dropped balls and receivers slipping. In addition, backup QB Cole Kramer, in for an apparently cramping Kaliakmanis, threw an interception on a drive in which the Gophers reached the North Carolina 34 while trailing 21-13.

The loss in front of a sizeable Minnesota fan contingent dropped the Gophers to 2-1, while the Tar Heels improved to 3-0.

Nate McCollum was Maye's go-to receiver, catching 15 passes for 165 yards and a TD. Darius Taylor rushed 22 times for 138 yards and a TD for the Gophers.

North Carolina finished 12-for-17 on third-down conversions while the Gophers were 3-for-12.

North Carolina took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays for a 7-0 lead on Maye's 46-yard touchdown pass to McCollum, who got behind Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby.

On their first possession, the Gophers drove to the North Carolina 25 before Kaliakmanis threw behind tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who tipped the ball in the air, and Power Echols grabbed it for the interception.

The Tar Heels moved to the Gophers' 43, but a third-down sack of Maye by Jah Joyner and Kyler Baugh for a 9-yard loss forced North Carolina to punt.

North Carolina stretched its lead to 14-0 with the help of a blown coverage by the Gophers. Facing third-and-5 from the UNC 44, Maye found tight end Kamari Morales uncovered inside the Minnesota 10 before he was tackled at the 1. Omarion Hampton's 1-yard run boosted the lead to two TDs with 13:17 left in the second quarter.

After the Gophers went three-and-out, Minnesota's defense came up with a big play when Jack Henderson intercepted Maye at the Tar Heels 33 and returned it 17 yards to the 16.

The Gophers, though, couldn't cash in fully and settled for Dragan Kesich's 23-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-3. Runs of 8 and 2 yards by Taylor gave the Gophers first-and-goal at the 5. Daniel Jackson slipped making a cut that led to an incompletion, Taylor had no gain on second down, and Kaliakmanis' third-down pass intended for Jackson was incomplete.

North Carolina drove to the Gophers 35, but Gophers defensive lineman Chris Collins intercepted Maye, who was pressured by Jay Joyner. Again, Minnesota's offense stalled after gaining one first down.

The Tar Heels used another big play, a 39-yard pass from Maye to J.J. Jones to the Minnesota 31, to set up Byron Nesbit's 19-yard TD catch for a 21-3 lead with 2:23 left in the first half.

The Gophers responded by driving 75 yards in seven plays to cut the lead to 21-10 on Taylor's 2-yard run with 30 seconds left in the first half.

The Gophers offense came out strong in the third quarter, driving to the North Carolina 29. However, the drive stalled, and Kesich's 45-yard field goal cut the North Carolina lead to 21-13.

The Gophers had a promising drive reach the North Carolina 34, but backup quarterback Cole Kramer – in briefly for Kaliakmanis — overthrew Jackson in the end zone, and Armani Chatman intercepted the pass with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

The Tar Heels quickly took advantage, with Maye hitting Gavin Blackwell for a 38-yard gain to the Minnesota 24. Gavin Blackwell's 42-yard field goal increased the lead to 24-13 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

The Gophers had two possessions in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Tar Heels made third-down stops. Then Maye put the finishing touches on the Tar Heels win, leading an 11-play, 76-yard drive capped by British Brooks' 1-yard TD run with 5:00 to play.