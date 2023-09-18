Host Michael Rand made a trip to North Carolina, where he and friends visited longtime podcast contributor Keith and they all took in Saturday's 31-13 Gophers loss to the Tar Heels. A stark difference in quarterback play underscored where the two programs are, and served as a reminder that P.J. Fleck's team still has a lot to prove this season.

Plus the whole crew shares perspectives on the highs and lows from the weekend, while a 7-year-old provides perhaps the best clarity on Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' quarterback situation.

Program note: Rand and Patrick Reusse will do their regular show on Tuesday this week when they both return to Minneapolis after weekends of travel.

