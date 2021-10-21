1. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0)

Buckeyes offense is humming along with Big Ten-best 562.7 yards, 48.5 points per game. Last week: 3

2. Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Nittany Lions warm up for huge trip to Ohio State on Oct. 30 with visit from Illinois. Last week: 2

3. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

Wolverines face Northwestern, which they have defeated in 11 of the past 12 meetings and 14 of the past 16. Last week: 4

4. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)

Spartans have bye week, then are host to Michigan in massive East showdown on Oct. 30. Last week: 5

5. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)

Hawkeyes lived by a plus-15 turnover margin in 6-0 start. In loss to Purdue, they were minus-3. Last week: 1

6. Gophers (4-2, 2-1)

Saturday would be a good time to solve Maryland, which is 3-1 vs. the Fleck-coached Gophers. Last week: 7

7. Purdue (4-2, 2-1)

"Spoilermakers'' outgained Iowa 464-271 and shook up the Big Ten West race. They get Wisconsin next. Last week: 9

8. Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2)

Suddenly, Badgers can get back in West race with a win at Purdue. Last week: 8

9. Maryland (4-2, 1-2)

Bye week came at good time for Terps after blowout losses to Iowa, Ohio State. Last week: 10

10. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)

To gain bowl eligibility, Huskers must win three of Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Last week: 6

11. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2)

Rutgers was the right elixir for Wildcats to post Big Ten breakthrough. Last week: 14

12. Indiana (2-4, 0-3)

Hoosiers are averaging 7 points in Big Ten games. Last year, they scored 30.1 per game in league play. Last week: 11

13. Illinois (2-5, 1-3)

Illini are on a three-game Big Ten losing streak and now travel to Penn State. Last week: 13

14. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)

Scarlet Knights have bye week before trip to Illinois for a game they can win. Last week: 12